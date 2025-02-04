LEX 18 awarded Public Health Communicator Award

(LEX 18) — LEX 18 was awarded the Public Health Communicator Award on Tuesday at an event where the American Heart Association honored Kentucky advocates and volunteers during an awards ceremony and proclamation signing.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined the AHA in recognizing Kentuckians for working to improve the health of local communities.

Beshear presented the awards along with two CHD survivors from Boyle County, Lennox and Berkley Frey.

Heart disease takes the lives of 1 in 3 Kentuckians – it’s the leading cause of death in the commonwealth. I'm proud to join @HeartKentucky in the fight to protect our people as we proclaim February as Heart Month here in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/ypZqrs0YEe — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 4, 2025

The governor also signed two proclamations, one for American Heart Month and another for National Wear Red Day.