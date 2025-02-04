Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

LEX 18 awarded Public Health Communicator Award

Lex18 Award 1.png
LEX 18
Lex18 Award 1.png
Posted

(LEX 18) — LEX 18 was awarded the Public Health Communicator Award on Tuesday at an event where the American Heart Association honored Kentucky advocates and volunteers during an awards ceremony and proclamation signing.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined the AHA in recognizing Kentuckians for working to improve the health of local communities.

Beshear presented the awards along with two CHD survivors from Boyle County, Lennox and Berkley Frey.

The governor also signed two proclamations, one for American Heart Month and another for National Wear Red Day.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18