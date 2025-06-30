LEX 18, God's Pantry partnering to help Kentuckians find their next meal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A recent report from Feeding America reveals that more than 700,000 Kentuckians face hunger each day, representing one in six residents across the state. The situation is even more dire for children, with one in five Kentucky kids experiencing food insecurity.

To address this critical need, LEX 18 is partnering with God's Pantry in a campaign to combat hunger in the Bluegrass region. The initiative aims to raise enough funds to provide over a million meals to people in need.

Every dollar donated helps provide six meals to hungry Kentuckians.

Those wishing to contribute can visit lex18.com/hungerrelief, or text "LEX GIVE" to 50155. If watching LEX 18 live, scan the QR code to access the donation site directly.