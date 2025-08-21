LEX 18 In-Depth: Kentucky minimum wage now below poverty line

(LEX 18) — A recent report from a non-partisan, independent organization looked at the state of minimum wage in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, never before had it been a poverty wage until this year.

Matching the federal minimum wage, Kentucky's minimum hourly wage is $7.25.

"$7.25 is a very low wage," Dustin Pugel said.

A wage so low, as Pugel puts it, employers really don't even hire at that wage anymore.

"There are some folks who are below the minimum wage, but $7.25 is, you know, it's an unlivable wage," Pugel noted.

Kentucky minimum wage earnings fall below the poverty line with purchasing power at a 75-year low, according to Pugel, the policy director at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.

"It's obviously something that we're concerned about because there's really no wage floor anymore for Kentucky workers," Pugel said.

Kentucky has 1.1 million hourly workers according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Despite most getting paid above minimum wage, there's still a need for wages to increase.

"Certainly the minimum wage is a key tool in allowing workers to provide for their families and live a dignified life," Pugel said.

Addressing quality of life, in part...

"Nobody, nobody can live on $7.25 an hour. That's poverty," said Sen. Reggie Thomas, (D) Lexington.

That was one of Thomas' quotes in Frankfort in January. He reiterated his message Thursday in Lexington.

"I want to move people out of poverty, I want to see Kentuckians go to work," Thomas said.

The senator's recent push would've incrementally raised hourly wages from $7.25 to $15 an hour over a four-year span. Every legislative session going back to 2017, Thomas proposed a bill to raise minimum wage for Kentuckians.

"I'm going to continue to be a voice for that and I'm going to push for that. I'm sure members of my party are going to push for that, but this should be a bipartisan effort. When we talk about giving Kentuckians a significant improvement in their standard of living, it's not about being Republican or Democrat, or being Eastern or Western Kentucky, it's good for all Kentuckians to want to have a respectable quality of life," Thomas noted.

Thomas' efforts continue with workforce participation in mind.

"We in Kentucky have one of the worst workforce participation rates in the country. Our workforce participation rate right now is 56%...the national average is 63%. Were in the bottom 20% when it comes to workforce participation rate. There are a number of ways we can improve that, but one way we can improve it is by increasing minimum wage," Thomas noted.

Twenty-two states have not raised their minimum wage above the federally set rate. Kentucky is one of them. Comparatively speaking, in the report from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, here's a look at some states that've increased the hourly wage floor above the federal level:

Arkansas: $11 per hour

Missouri: $13.75

Illinois: $15

West Virginia: $8.75

Meanwhile, another notable from the most recent proposed bill by Thomas would've permitted local governments to set their own minimum wage, but a ruling from the Kentucky Supreme Court said that goes against state statutes.