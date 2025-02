(LEX 18) — LEX 18 has joined the Scripps Howard Fund to raise money for those impacted by the flooding in Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Donations will benefit the Christian Appalachian Project, an organization dedicated to assisting families in need in the region. Further, LEX 18 will match the first $5,000 donated to the campaign.

Scan the QR code to donate or click here: https://www.lex18.com/relief

You can also help by texting "FLOODS" to 50155.