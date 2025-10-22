LEX 18's Bill Meck receives Sayre Christian Village's 'Leading with Kindness' award

Sayre Christian Village hosted it's Ministry Appreciation Breakfast on Tuesday morning, coming together to honor those in our community making a difference.

More than 100 ministry professionals and community partners from around central Kentucky gathered at the senior living center to honor the recipients of the Wayne B. Smith "Leading With Kindness" Award. The center says these individuals embody the compassion and generosity of the late pastor.

This year's recipients include long-time Lexington radio personality Jack Pattie and LEX 18's very own Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck.

"Sayre Christian Village does terrific work in the community here, and their ministry continues to grow and I'm just honored and humbled to be a part of it today," Meck said.

CEO Karen Venis said this year's selection was an easy one, as "both Bill and Jack have made significant impacts in the community as well as here at Sayre Christian Village."

The King's Daughters and Sons Foundation of Kentucky and the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels were also honored for their support of the center and its mission.