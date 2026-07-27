LEX News team earns multiple Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — LEX News is celebrating multiple Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award wins following this weekend's awards ceremony in Louisville.

Anchor/Reporter Megan Mannering and Chief Photographer Brian Stahl received an Emmy Award in the Health/Medical category for their inspiring story, "Unstoppable Eli." The award recognizes excellence in storytelling and journalism across the Ohio Valley region.

The celebration also highlighted the outstanding work happening behind the scenes at LEX News. Brent Wainscott earned an Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award in the Graphic Arts – Motion Graphics/Visual Effects/Compositing category.

The awards recognize the dedication and talent of the LEX News team in delivering impactful journalism and high-quality visual storytelling to viewers across Kentucky.

Congratulations to Megan Mannering, Brian Stahl and Brent Wainscott on this outstanding achievement!