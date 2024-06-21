LEX Studios holds formal opening of Kentucky's largest film and production facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After four years of work redoing the spot located in the former Woodhill Cinemas, Wrigley Media Group is celebrating. Thursday night, they held the formal opening of Kentucky's largest film and production facility.

"It's launching what I think is going to be an incredible period of time for Kentucky in developing the film industry," said LEX Studios owner Misdee Wrigley Miller.

The people of Kentucky should consider this unique advantage, according to Miller, with LEX Studios' technical infrastructure combined with Kentucky's four-season location setting.

"It's got everything, we've got mountains, beautiful green fields, we've got beautiful natural gorges, we have a castle," said Miller.

Inside the 50,000-square-foot facility, there's a lot of leverage and versatility. Each set gives them the opportunity to be adaptable and organic.

"Whether it's a game show, or whether it's a feature film, or a talk show, we make that stuff happen," said Miller.

Which begs the question, what's in the works for production here in the near future?

"It's perfectly suited for game shows, in fact, we're in discussions with the game show network to bring some game shows here," said Miller.

Also, expect a lot of smaller budget productions at LEX Studios.

Part of Wrigley Media Group's vision is to build a teaching program at LEX Studios while developing a crew base. The group plans to set up programs working with the Kentucky Community and Technical College system.