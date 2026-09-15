LEX Talk heads to Nicholasville: Join LEX News for a community conversation Sept. 18

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — LEX News is bringing its community listening series, LEX Talk, to Jessamine County.

Residents are invited to join LEX News anchor Evelyn Schultz for an open community conversation on Friday, Sept. 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Nicholasville Performance Park in downtown Nicholasville.

LEX Talk is designed to give community members an opportunity to share the issues, concerns and successes that matter most to them. Whether it's public safety, growth and development, schools, transportation, local businesses or quality-of-life issues, LEX News wants to hear directly from the people who live and work in Jessamine County.

The event is free and open to the public.

Throughout the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to meet members of the LEX News team, offer story ideas, discuss challenges facing the community and highlight positive developments happening across the county.

"Some of the most important stories we tell begin with listening," Schultz said. "LEX Talk gives us a chance to meet people where they are, hear what matters most to them and learn more about the communities we serve."

Community members are encouraged to stop by, share their perspectives and help shape future coverage on the issues affecting Jessamine County.

For updates on the event and future LEX Talk conversations, follow LEX News on-air, online and across social media platforms.