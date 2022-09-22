LexArts calling for artists to paint specialty bottles of Maker's Mark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LexArts is looking for 100 local and regional artists to paint specialty bottles of Maker's Mark to celebrate the non-profit's 50th anniversary.

Artists will paint two bottles each as an in-kind contribution to LexArts' annual Fund for the Arts Campaign.

The 200 painted bottles will be displayed at the LexArts 50th Anniversary Celebration at Keeneland in December.

One hundred of the bottles will be used in a reverse raffle at the celebration December 2 and the remaining will be available through an online auction.

The ‘blank canvas’ bottles will be ready for artists to pick up Friday, November 19 at ArtsPlace.

Because of the maturation process, there is a tight turnaround. The completed bottles must be returned to ArtsPlace by Monday, November 28.

Artists may register to participate HERE.

The deadline for registration is Friday, October 14, and selected artists will be notified by Tuesday, October 18.