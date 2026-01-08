LexGive365 launches community champions grant for smaller nonprofits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington giving circle has rebranded and launched a new grant opportunity aimed at supporting smaller nonprofits in the community.

The Bluegrass Community Foundation's giving circle, formerly known as BGCF365, has changed its name to LexGive365 to better reflect its mission of giving back to Lexington year-round.

"We're hoping with a name like LexGive365 people will easily be able to recognize that we are a giving circle for and by Lexingtonians," said Courtney Bush.

The organization operates on a simple model where members contribute $1 per day or $365 annually. These contributions are pooled together and distributed to selected organizations at the end of each year.

"So really the idea is simple. We are a giving circle where everybody gives $1 a day or $365 a year. We pull all of those dollars together and then at the end of the year we decide as a team which organizations gets that funding," Bush said. "So for the past few years we've been giving away $30,000 every year, but theoretically, the more people who join, that number goes up."

LexGive365 is now accepting applications for its 2026 Community Champions Grant, which focuses on supporting smaller nonprofits with budgets under $500,000. This represents a shift from previous years when the organization focused on specific issues like housing insecurity and domestic violence awareness.

Three nonprofits will be selected to receive grants of $15,000, $10,000, and $5,000 respectively. Final decisions will be made through a live vote this spring.

Bush noted there are approximately 74 eligible nonprofits in Lexington, creating a competitive but exciting pool of potential recipients.