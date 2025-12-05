Lexington 3rd District councilmember announces decision not to seek reelection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington 3rd District councilmember, Hannah LeGris, announced she will not seek a fourth term in office, citing the need for a more financially sustainable career path.

The councilmember, who has served for five years, said the decision comes after finding the position "deeply rewarding, interesting, and impactful" but acknowledged it's time to "open up this seat to another person willing to work hard on behalf of our constituents," a release from LeGris read.

During her three terms in office, the councilmember highlighted several key accomplishments including rebuilding the public input process to make it more welcoming for residents to engage with the City Council.

The LexGrowTrees initiative resulted in thousands of trees being planted in partnership with residents and organizations across Lexington, LeGris noted.

The release added that infrastructure improvements included allocating more money to connect sidewalks and construct bike lanes and trails across Lexington.

"I appreciate the residents of the 3rd District for trusting me as their representative for the past three terms and I'm so grateful for everything that we've accomplished together," the councilmember said.

The councilmember expressed interest in continuing community-focused work and left open the possibility of future public service.

"My goal is to continue doing work that will benefit our community, and to do so in a way that allows me to put my values into practice," she said.

