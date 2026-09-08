Lexington 9/11 Stair Climb to honor victims, first responders at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Community members are invited to participate in the Lexington 9/11 Stair Climb at Kroger Field on Thursday as part of a tribute marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is being organized by the Lexington Fire Department and the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters.

According to the City of Lexington, the stair climb honors the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks and recognizes the courage and sacrifice of the first responders who answered the call that day.

Participants will climb stairs at Kroger Field in remembrance of the firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel and others who responded during one of the nation's deadliest tragedies.

City officials are encouraging members of the community to take part in the event as a way to reflect on the lives lost and show support for first responders who continue to serve their communities.

Those interested in participating can register online through the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters at the 2026 Lexington 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb registration page.