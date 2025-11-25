Lexington activates emergency winter weather plan as temperatures drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention activated its Emergency Winter Weather Plan on Tuesday, providing expanded shelter capacity and services as freezing temperatures are expected to hit the area.

The plan will remain in effect from Wednesday evening through Saturday morning, covering Nov. 26-29. Officials said the activation may be extended or additional measures announced depending on weather conditions throughout the weekend.

"Extreme temperatures often force persons to seek shelter who may not otherwise seek assistance," according to the office's announcement.

The emergency plan provides a coordinated response during extreme cold weather that creates immediate need for expanded capacity to assist people experiencing homelessness in Lexington, officials reported.

Under the activation, emergency shelters will operate with additional capacity and relax previous restrictions. Lextran will provide free fixed-route rides to shelters, and expanded outreach efforts will work to notify individuals about the weather and help them access shelter.

This year, a temporary winter shelter at 1306 Versailles Road adds 216 additional beds for adult men and women. The facility operates from Nov.15, 2025, through April 1, 2026, according to officials.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention will continue monitoring weather forecasts and provide updates as needed.

