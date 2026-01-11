Lexington activates emergency winter weather plan through Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention activated its Emergency Winter Weather Plan through Tuesday morning as extreme cold temperatures are expected to hit the area.

The plan provides a coordinated response during extreme cold weather that creates additional immediate need for expanded capacity to assist people experiencing homelessness in Lexington, officials detailed.

Under the activated plan, emergency shelters will operate with additional capacity and relax previous restrictions. Lextran will provide free fixed route rides to shelter locations, and expanded outreach efforts will work to notify individuals of weather conditions and help them access shelter, according to officials.

A temporary winter shelter located at 1306 Versailles Road adds 216 additional beds for adult men and women. The shelter operates between Nov. 15, 2025, and April 1, 2026.

Individuals can access the shelter from Versailles Road only. No entrance is permitted via Nancy Hanks Boulevard. Signage at Versailles Road will direct individuals to the shelter entrance, officials noted.

For pedestrian safety, officials have established a fenced walkway that will guide residents to the intake area of the shelter. Resident vehicles should be parked in the front lot of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government's property.

Check-ins are welcomed from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The OHPI will monitor forecasts and update the plan as appropriate.

