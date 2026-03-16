Lexington activates emergency winter weather plan through Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention is activating its Emergency Winter Weather Plan beginning Monday evening, March 16, through Wednesday morning, March 18.

The plan provides a coordinated response for times when extreme cold weather creates additional, immediate need for expanded capacity to assist people experiencing homelessness. Extreme temperatures often force people to seek shelter who may not otherwise seek assistance.

Under the activation:

Emergency shelters will operate with additional capacity and relax previous restrictions.

Lextran will provide free fixed-route rides to shelter.

Expanded outreach efforts will work to notify individuals of weather conditions and facilitate access to shelter.



A temporary winter shelter at 1306 Versailles Road adds 216 additional beds for adult men and women. The shelter operates between Nov. 15, 2025, and April 1, 2026.

Individuals can access the shelter from Versailles Road only. No entrance is permitted via Nancy Hanks Blvd. Signage at Versailles Road will direct individuals to the shelter entrance.

A fenced walkway has been established to guide residents to the intake area. Resident vehicles should be parked in the front lot of LFUCG's property. Individuals are warned against parking on private property, as vehicles may be subject to towing.

Check-ins are accepted from noon to 10 p.m. daily.

