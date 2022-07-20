Lexington activates heat plan through July 24

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington will activate its heat plan beginning Wednesday through Sunday, July 24 as high temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s. The heat index will reach well over 95 degrees for the next several days.

The city's heat plan is activated when high temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees. The plan eases access to emergency shelters.

Residents needing a cool place to stay during the day are invited to come to a cooling center at the Tates Creek Golf Course, located at 1400 Gainesway Drive. The room is open from 7 a.m. until dusk.

Lexington’s public pools will offer half-price admission through Sunday. A list of the pools and aquatic centers is available at www.lexingtonky.gov/pools.

Lextran is offering free rides to residents who need a ride to any of the cooling centers. Residents should tell the bus driver they are traveling to a cooling center.

For more information concerning high temperatures, please visit www.lexingtonky.gov/heat and BeReadyLexington.com.

