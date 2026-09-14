Lexington activates Phase One heat plan as heat index expected to reach 95 degrees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Lexington officials will activate Phase One of the city's Heat Plan beginning at noon Tuesday as dangerously hot conditions are expected to persist through Thursday evening.

The city announced Monday that Phase One will remain in effect from noon Sept. 15 until 6 p.m. Sept. 17. Officials said the heat index is forecast to reach 95 degrees or higher during that period.

As part of the plan, LexTran will provide free rides to cooling stations for people experiencing homelessness, while outreach teams will distribute supplies throughout the community. Community centers also will remain open until the early evening to provide relief from the heat.

The city is also adjusting waste collection schedules because of the extreme temperatures. Residential waste collection will begin at 4:30 a.m., while commercial collection will start at 3:30 a.m. Residents are encouraged to place their carts at the curb the night before their collection day.

Cooling stations will be available through the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention at several locations, including Arbor Youth Services, Lexington Rescue Mission, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, New Life Day Center, New Vista Drop-In Center, Nathaniel Mission and Recovery Café Lexington.

City officials said they will continue monitoring conditions and may expand resources if the heat index increases or conditions worsen.

The Division of Emergency Management is urging residents to take precautions when spending time outdoors, particularly during the late morning and afternoon hours. Older adults, young children and people with medical conditions face a higher risk of heat-related illness and should seek air-conditioned shelter when possible.

Officials also encouraged residents to bring pets indoors, provide access to cool areas and ensure they have plenty of fresh drinking water.

Additional heat safety information is available at Be Ready Lexington.