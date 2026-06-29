Lexington activates Phase One of heat plan as extreme heat warning issued for the area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has activated Phase One of its Heat Plan from Monday, June 29, to Thursday, July 2, as the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the area until 9 p.m. Thursday.

The heat index is forecast to reach above 105 degrees. Lexington will monitor the heat index and expand options and resources as necessary.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has opened cooling stations at the following locations:

Arbor Youth Services

Lexington Rescue Mission

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center

New Life Day Center

New Vista Drop-In Center

Nathaniel Mission

Recovery Café Lexington

LexTran will provide free rides to cooling stations for those experiencing homelessness, and outreach teams will distribute supplies throughout the community.

Lexington's community centers — including Dunbar, Kenwick, Castlewood, and Tates Creek — will be open until the early evening.

City waste collection will begin early due to the heat advisory. Residential collection will begin at 4:30 a.m. and commercial collection at 3:30 a.m. Residents should place carts on the curb the night before their collection day.

The Division of Emergency Management encourages all residents to take precautions when outdoors, especially during the late morning through the afternoon. The very young, the elderly, and those with medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and should seek shelter from the extreme heat.

More information about handling extreme heat is available at BeReadyLexington.com/extreme-heat.