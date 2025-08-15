Lexington activates phase one of heat plan as temperatures rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington is set to activate phase one of its heat plan beginning Saturday and continuing through Tuesday as the heat index is forecasted to reach above 105 degrees, according to a release from the city.

The plan includes free transportation to cooling stations, which will be available for those experiencing homelessness through LexTran services.

Several community centers including Dunbar, Kenwick, Castlewood, and Tates Creek will be open early evening to provide relief from the extreme temperatures.

The release adds that supplies will be distributed throughout the community, including "Beat the Heat" cooling kits containing cooling towels, reusable water bottles, electrolyte powder, sunscreen, aloe, and information on staying cool.

City waste collection will also begin earlier than usual, with residential services starting at 4:30 a.m. and commercial services at 3:30 a.m. Residents should place their carts on the curb the night before their collection day.

Multiple cooling stations have opened across the city at locations including Arbor Youth Services, Lexington Rescue Mission, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, New Life Day Center, New Vista Drop-In Center, Nathenial Mission, and Recovery Café Lexington.

City officials will continue monitoring conditions and may expand resources as necessary.

More information about handling extreme heat is available on the Lexington Emergency Management website at bereadylexington.com/extreme-heat.