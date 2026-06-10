Lexington activates Phase One of its heat plan as index forecast to hit 95 degrees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington activated Phase One of its Heat Plan Wednesday as the heat index is forecast to reach 95 degrees. The activation runs from June 10 to June 11, and triggers a series of actions across the city to protect residents.

As part of Phase One, the following actions will occur:

LexTran will provide rides to cooling stations for those experiencing homelessness free of charge.

Outreach teams will distribute supplies throughout the community.

Lexington’s community centers, which include Dunbar, Kenwick, Castlewood, and Tates Creek, will be open until the early evening.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has opened cooling stations, with locations at Arbor Youth Services, Lexington Rescue Mission, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, New Life Day Center, New Vista Drop-In Center, Nathaniel Mission, and Recovery Café Lexington.



The heat index combines temperature and humidity to approximate how hot it feels outside. The Division of Emergency Management encourages all residents to take precautions when outdoors, especially during the late morning through the afternoon.

The city said it will monitor the heat index and expand options and resources as necessary.

More information about handling extreme heat is available at BeReadyLexington.com/extreme-heat

