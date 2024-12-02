Lexington activist killed in weekend shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's latest homicide victim is being remembered for his time spent giving back to the community and the people he loved.

The Fayette County Coroner says 44-year-old Quaynell King was killed in a shooting off Versailles Road Sunday night.

Corey Dunn says he grew up with King and has known him for over 30 years. He was a father, friend, and community activist.

"I had seen him less than a month ago, and we were talking about doing community projects together," says Dunn.

King spent a lot of time at the East End Shared Kitchen, handing out meals to those in need. Just last week, he served Thanksgiving lunch to the homeless.

"I would encourage everybody who loved Quay, and knows the work that he was doing, to pick it up and it carry it on. Just because he's not here, doesn't mean the work should stop. I don't think he would want the work to stop. So let's focus on doing the work," says Dunn.

Dunn explains that's just the kind of person King was, full of love, always wanting to lend a hand to those who needed it.

"I would encourage young folks to ask themselves, is it worth dying over? If you have a conflict, is that conflict worth dying over? Or is that conflict worth spending the rest of your life in prison for? Do you want to spend the rest of your life in prison for someone you don't like? For somebody you don't want to deal with? Can it be let go? Sometimes you have to be able to be the bigger person and walk away from a situation. It doesn't make you weak. Strength is knowing I can do something to you, and I choose not to. That's true strength," explains Dunn.

Those are lessons Dunn hopes people will not only learn, but pass along to the younger generation.

"And I think those are the lessons that we need to learn. We need to stop looking to get even, and get revenge. Learn to let things go and focus on love like Quay did," says Dunn.

