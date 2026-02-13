Lexington animal hoarding case results in 17 rescues, successful adoptions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after 28 animals were found living in squalid conditions at a Greenleaf Drive home in September.

The Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control reported that animal control officers discovered the animals amid strong ammonia odors, with feces and urine throughout the residence after responding to a complaint about a hoarding situation. The homeowner admitted to being overwhelmed and needing help, expressing fear about contacting the shelter due to concerns the animals would be euthanized.

Officers reportedly removed 17 animals from the home through voluntary surrender. The remaining animals received veterinary care while the home underwent cleaning.

Three individuals faced charges under the local cruelty ordinance and two of them recently entered guilty pleas for the charges, the shelter said.

All 17 surrendered animals were transferred to partner agency Lexington Humane Society, where they have since been adopted into loving homes.

"Animal hoarding can take a serious toll — not only on the people living in the home, but especially on the animals who depend on them," officials said.

Animal cruelty can be reported by calling the dispatcher at 859-355-9033.

The agency maintains an Amazon wishlist to help care for cruelty-seized, stray and surrendered animals at: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3DV3QGFY22KS9