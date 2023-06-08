Lexington announces Fourth of July events schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington has announced the schedule for this year's Fourth of July events. The schedule includes a parade, ice cream social, patriotic concert featuring the Lexington Philharmonic, fireworks, festival and market, and Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run.

R. J. Corman Railroad Group will once again host the launch site of Lexington’s Fourth of July fireworks.

The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m., Tuesday, July 4. For the best viewing experience, Lexington residents and visitors are encouraged to go downtown for the fireworks show.

For more information regarding upcoming Fourth of July festivities go to lexingtonky.gov/fourthofjuly.

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 1

Red, White & Blues

Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.

5:30 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Ice Cream Social

Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park, 251 W. Main St.

2 – 4 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Patriotic Concert

Transylvania University and Gratz Park, W. Third St.

Preshow: 5 – 7 p.m. – Young at Heart Big Band

Main Show: 7:30 p.m. – Lexington Philharmonic

Tuesday, July 4

Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run

Corner of Main St. and N. Limestone St.

BG10K: 7:25 a.m.

Fun Run: 8:30 a.m.

Fourth of July Festival & Market

Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St. and 5/3 Pavilion at Henry A Tandy Centennial Park

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fourth of July Parade

Main St. (Downtown)

12 p.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Launched from the R. J. Corman rail yard near Main St and Oliver Lewis Way

10 p.m.