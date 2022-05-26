Lexington Area MPO invites community to help plan new trail connections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is creating a plan to connect east Lexington to downtown with a walkable and bike-friendly route.

The project team is seeking input from the community on trail design preferences and areas that need better connections. Submit feedback through an online survey at connecteastlex.com until June 30, 2022.

This study continues the city's efforts to create a quality trail network across Lexington and will develop project concepts to connect the Legacy Trail, Town Branch Trail, and Brighton Trail.

The goal is to link the Brighton Trail in Hamburg to the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden trailhead in downtown Lexington, which is where the Town Branch Trail and Legacy Trail meets.

Input from the community helps to identify improvements to fill the gaps between the Brighton Trail and downtown; coordinate the timing and trail design across several projects that are planned in the study area; and create a trail that better connects neighborhoods, businesses, parks, and other destinations.

The Lexington Area MPO is a government organization that focuses on transportation planning for Fayette and Jessamine Counties. The MPO gathers data and listens to input from the community to better understand and respond to current and future transportation needs.

