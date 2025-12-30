Lexington Art League urges public of fraudulent Woodland Art Fair social media page

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Art League is urging the public of a fraudulent social media page regarding the Woodland Art Fair.

"There are multiple scammers presenting themselves as representatives of the Woodland Art Fair and there is a fraudulent event page here on Facebook that has been set up as well," the organization said on Facebook. "The scammers have directly copied the event page set up by (Lexington) Parks and Rec."

LAL reminds the public to only utilize the official Woodland Art Fair website for questions about vendor spaces, which are not sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.