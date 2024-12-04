Lexington Ballet Company performs 'The Nutcracker' for Kentucky Children's Hospital patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The holidays can be a joyful time, but for kids who've made Kentucky Children's Hospital their home for the holidays, it can be lonely.

That's why one local ballet company has decided to turn those frowns upside down with a performance of the Nutcracker.

Twists and turns filled the Kentucky Children's Hospital floor as the Lexington Ballet Company performed the Christmas classic routine for its second year. The goal is to make patients who have made the hospital home feel less lonely.

"The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition and it's been performed for so many years. We're actually on our 50th anniversary of performing the Nutcracker here in Lexington, so it's just a big deal and a holiday tradition," explains Gwen Lamb, who plays 'Marie' in The Nutcracker. Lamb has been dancing for nearly 19 years.

"We brought this today to bring the ballet into the community a little bit more and do some outreach because not all these kids will be able to join us in the theater, so it was important to us to bring the ballet here, where they'll actually get to see us," said Alex Bellocq, who plays the little brother 'Fitz' in the Nutcracker. Bellocq has been dancing since he was 16 years old.

It's not just the outreach that brings the company back each year. It's also the smiles that grace each child's face watching their performance.

"The biggest part of dance that I care about is connection. Between myself and other dancers, myself and an audience," Bellocq expresses. "So find connection. Even with people you disagree with or you don't get along with so well. Reach out, you might have more in common than you think you do."

Lamb says she gets joy from knowing each kid received a twinge of happiness from her dancing. "Getting to see the children's faces of excitement and joy. If can bring a little bit of that then that's why I do it everyday."

If you'd like to help out the hospital this holiday season, you can do so through donations like toys, art supplies and clothing.

You can also volunteer at the hospital for next year.