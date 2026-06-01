Lexington barber shop grand opening doubles as organ donation awareness event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Thomas Muhammad, who is in stage 5 kidney failure, partnered with Newtown Cuts and a local nonprofit to offer free haircuts and conversations about how to save a life.

Thomas Muhammad needs a kidney.

The Lexington man is in stage 5 kidney failure and is using an unlikely venue to spread awareness about organ donation — a barber shop grand opening.

Muhammad partnered with James Garrett, master barber at Newtown Cuts, and Network of Hope, a local nonprofit, to offer free haircuts and start conversations about how community members can help save a life at the shop's grand opening.

"Health is important and our community is important. The barber shop has always been a place where men in particular, but most importantly the great community can come together and congregate with each other," Garrett said.

Muhammad said his health struggles began decades ago.

"I had my first [drink?] at 13 years old. No one told me that to watch my kidneys. Then I top it off with type two diabetes," Muhammad said.

Muhammad suffered 5 strokes in 2011 and was not able to see a doctor regularly until 20 years later. Now he is fighting for his life.

"But I had a steady decline up until now. I'm at stage 5 kidney failure, and on the 16th I have a surgery to get a stint put in for dialysis, or a port for dialysis," Muhammad said.

Garrett said the event was about more than haircuts.

"I love being able to connect with people. Being able to bridge certain gaps, and being a resource. Being a shining light to folks," Garrett said.

Muhammad is urging everyone to consider registering as an organ donor, whether living or deceased.

"If you don't want to be a living donor. At least be a donor if something happened to you," Muhammad said.

"Go out and become a donor. If you don't want to become a living donor, then become a donor if something happens. You'll be a deceased donor," Muhammad said.