Lexington barbershop gives away free haircuts, backpacks this back-to-school season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Ace of Fadez barbershop in Lexington gave kids a confidence boost on Sunday as they plan to head into the new school year with free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, and food.

Co-owners Marcus Ward and Ali Katuzian hosted the barbershop's second annual back-to-school event.

Ward said he was proud of the impact the event had on families.

"I'm excited to just see how many people we can touch and make happy, see all the kids smile and help out the mothers and fathers that's potentially coming today," Ward told LEX News prior to Sunday's event.

LEX News Free haircuts for back-to-school in Lexington

Katuzian said the goal of Sunday's event was simple: make kids feel good about themselves as they head back to school.

"We want to put as many smiles on the kids' faces as we can, you know, get them some haircuts, that way they can look nice and fresh going to school and get them some school supplies," said Katuzian.

Both owners said they hope to continue the tradition for years to come, giving kids the confidence boost they need each year for the back-to-school season.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv.