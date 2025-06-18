Lexington breaks ground on new business park off Georgetown Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with Lexington officially broke ground on the Legacy Business Park on Wednesday, a project years in the making.

With 19 lots for development, the project is slated to bring 1700 new jobs to the city, Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Those jobs will produce nearly $7 million in local tax revenue and over $4 million in state tax revenue.

"The reality is in our community, we afford investments in quality of life and city services by growing our jobs," Gorton said.

The land the park will call home was acquired in a trade between the University of Kentucky and the city a few years ago. The university gained control of the streets near campus, and the city acquired 200 acres of land off of Georgetown Road.

The park will also feature green space alongside bike and pedestrian trails that will connect to the city's Legacy Trail.