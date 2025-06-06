Lexington business's act of kindness provides relief to family in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man is sharing his heartfelt story of gratitude following an act of kindness from a local business that prevented him from having to transport his wife to the hospital. Neal Mize hopes to raise awareness about the importance of doing the right thing, especially in times of crisis.

Neal and his wife have lived in their home on Transylvania Park for over a decade, and due to the extreme heat this week, they quickly found themselves in a dire situation. “It’s been a very hot week,” he noted. “This is an older home. I have a furnace that I put in here 14 years ago.”

Earlier this week, Neal noticed that their home was not cooling properly. “I was in a panic because I am thinking, what am I going to do with my wife? It’s 6 in the evening, and it’s going to be 89 degrees in the house tonight, and she’s on oxygen,” he recalled. Faced with no alternative, he was contemplating contacting hospice to move her to a cooler environment.

Neal called Richmond Brothers on Wednesday evening. Though they couldn't send someone out until the following week, after learning about Neal's situation and his wife’s hospice care, they made a special effort to come first thing Thursday morning.

“The technician came and fixed it,” Neal said, visibly emotional. “He had to go get parts, and at the end of that, he said, ‘This is a complimentary service. We are not going to charge you.’ At that point, I teared up because I am like, what?”

Tamlyn, the secretary for Richmond Brothers, also delivered a bouquet of beautiful flowers along with a heartfelt gift certificate. “She said she was sorry about my wife,” Neal shared in amazement. “I said, ‘Wow, are you kidding? You guys did this?’”

This exemplary act reflects the company's commitment to its motto: “Where business meets integrity.” Neal expressed his appreciation, stating, “You walk the walk.”

For Neal, this moment serves as a reminder of the power of choosing kindness in a world where that choice is sometimes overlooked. “You either make the decision to do the right thing or you don’t,” he articulated. “If everyone makes the wrong decision, it’s not worth living here.”

In sharing his story, Neal hopes to inspire others to think about how simple acts of kindness can have a profound impact, especially for those in need. His experience with Richmond Brothers is a shining example of community compassion and support during difficult times.