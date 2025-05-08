Lexington Catholic leaders celebrate first American pope

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Catholics in Lexington are celebrating a historic moment as Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes Pope Leo XIV, marking the first time an American has been chosen to lead the Catholic Church.

The announcement came after white smoke signaled to the world that a new pope had been selected, ending what many believed was an impossibility – an American ascending to the papacy.

"I wasn't shocked, but I was surprised, if you understand what I'm saying," said Father Jim Sichko, a prominent Catholic leader in the Lexington area. "This name was on the list as possible front runners. However, because he was from America, that seemed to push him down."

"But to be honest with you, it's what moved him forward because I think this is what is needed at this time," Sichko added.

At the Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington, where a statue of Pope John Paul II stands as a reminder of the church's history, the community is now looking toward the future under Pope Leo XIV's leadership. The Diocese of Lexington said it was "delighted today by the quick election of Pope Leo XIV."

"To see the first pope from the United States is a shock to me and to many," said John Stowe, Bishop of the Diocese of Lexington, in a statement. "But I am thankful to God. He is a missionary, a scholar, an expert in canon law, and a true pastor."

Sichko believes the new pope will continue the progressive direction established by his predecessor.

"Pope Francis kind of opened the door and now Pope Leo XIV, I believe, is going to be the one that accompanies people through the door," Sichko said. "In other words, he is really going to be a bridge maker."

"One who is really going to speak about the working class, speak about the poor. He's going to build upon everything Pope Francis said," he added.

The selection appears to signal the church's commitment to moving forward rather than returning to more traditional approaches.

"There was the sense of is the church going to move back? Go back towards a more traditional aspect? I think what we see that the Cardinals have said is no," said Sichko. "We're going to keep moving forward."

