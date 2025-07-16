Lexington celebrates 250 years with bourbon-themed culinary event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington is in full celebration mode as it marks its 250th birthday, with a special focus on the culinary treasures within the community throughout the month.

On Monday, July 14, the city hosted the inaugural Bourbon Cup, a unique cook-off featuring bourbon-infused dishes that highlighted local flavors. Chef Cole Arimes of Coles 735 Main emerged victorious, claiming the title of the first Bourbon Cup champion.

While the cooking was left to the talented chefs, the event was expertly guided by Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck, who served as the master of ceremonies.

Connie Jo Miller, the Culinary Month Ambassador for Lexington’s 250th celebration, shared her enthusiasm for the festivities.

“We’re focusing on the restaurant community this year—the people that cook in our restaurants, that work in our restaurants, our servers, our bartenders, our dishwashers, our grillmasters. There are thousands of people who work in our locally-owned restaurants, and we're celebrating them,” Miller noted.

Attendees enjoyed the flavorful dishes for a ticket price of $25, with proceeds benefiting FoodChain, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving access to fresh, locally sourced food for residents in need.

As the community looks ahead, Restaurant Week is set to kick Thursday, July 17 promising a week of culinary delights that continue to shine a light on Lexington’s vibrant food scene.