Lexington celebrates America's 250th birthday with parade, live music and fireworks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Lexington painted the town red, white and blue this Fourth of July — not only to mark America's 250th birthday, but also to celebrate freedom.

The annual Fourth of July parade took over downtown Main Street, drawing crowds for floats, live music, food, games and fireworks.

"July fourth means freedom," Beth Freeman said.

Freeman, a Navy veteran, reflected on what the holiday means to her and to those who have served.

"Because our freedom has been paid for by all of the veterans. I'm a veteran, I'm a Navy veteran. And I give a shout out to all of the veterans past, present, and future," Freeman said.

After the parade cleared Main Street, the celebration continued at Gatton Park, where attendees enjoyed live music, refreshments, fan-favorite foods and lawn games including bags.

Freeman said the live music was a highlight of the day.

"I love live music, and when we were listening they were playing Free Bird," Freeman said.

She also spoke about the growing support for veterans and what it means to see that recognition on display.

"It makes me want to cry because sometimes veterans weren't treated the way the greatest when they got out of the wars. Now to see that there's more support it's a blessing," Freeman said.

Jeff Mullins echoed that sentiment, saying veterans and first responders are central to why the country has endured for 250 years.

"Absolutely I definitely think that's at the top of the list. Our veterans, and who we serve today, and our first responders they make this country. So definitely they're on top of the list as to why we're here 250 years," Mullins said.

Another attendee summed up the milestone with enthusiasm.

"America's freedom. Yes yes maybe the best day in history. I mean c'mon 250. Beautiful weather. We gotta be celebrating that here recently," the attendee said.

The evening closed with a fireworks show, capping off a day of community celebration in Lexington.