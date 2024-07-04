Lexington celebrates Fourth of July with patriotic concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wednesday night, thousands spent Fourth of July eve at Transylvania University, listening to Lexington Philharmonic's Patriotic Concert.

It's a beloved Lexington tradition.

"Every concert is just like a breath of fresh air."

You'll hear patriotic favorites, but there's a wide range of selections, according to Lexington Philharmonic executive director Brooke Raby.

"We're gonna play some kind of jazz and ragtime stuff, we like to vary it up and keep everybody on their toes, and really just help everybody have a great time. It's hot, you might as well dance."

Or take a seat, and grab your favorite drink, enjoy a picnic and a great backdrop.

"It brings people together. You always see people that you haven't seen in a long time, that's why we love to come here."

People came out in droves in Old Morrison Lawn.

Veronica Cornette and Brian Engle are here on a regular basis.

"We love the crowd they have, we love the music that they do, and we love the idea of celebrating Fourth of July that way."

Song selection is a big reason Jesse Hartman returns to the concert this year.

"Love hearing things from Star Wars, Star Spangled Banner, the classics," said Hartman.

Front and center taking the lead is music director of the Lexington Philharmonic Melisse Brunet.

Mayor Linda Gorton was there with a proclamation.

As Gorton notes, it is especially fitting that Brunet, a native of Paris, France, conducts Lexington's Patriotic Concert for the first time as a newly naturalized citizen of the United States of America.

"This is my favorite concert to conduct," said Brunet.

Brooke Raby sums it up.

"We just all love music, we're devoted to it, and we want to share it with Lexington."

