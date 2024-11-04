Lexington Children's Museum hosts Election Day Camp

(LEX 18) — With Election Day Tuesday, the Lexington Children's Museum is hosting its own election for kids, but instead of choosing between two candidates, they will choose between two cookies.

It's all part of their Election Day Camp. It's a fun and educational way to get kids involved while adults are at the polls.

"We are going to be introducing them to the concept of an election, if they haven't already been introduced to it," explained Mary Franey, Play and Learning Director at the museum. "We will be talking about some of the basics, but in a really fun way."

While adults cast their votes, kids at the children's museum will have to make a tough decision of their own: Chips Ahoy or Oreo?

"They will be making large campaign stickers for their cookie of choice. Some of the older kids will be doing some 3D printing and we are also going to be talking about the campaign, making our own campaign posters," says Franey.

Franey also says the camp gives kids the opportunity to learn what's happening in the world around them.

"So elections have been a topic of everyone's household for a long time now, and these kids absorb it, and being able to teach them about it and have them learn about it in a way that is appropriate for them, makes it a good place for them to be," explains Franey.

Through team-based learning, kids will participate in activities such as campaigning for their cookie candidate, brainstorming ideas, listing the pros and cons of each cookie, and talking with other voters.

"They always really love it because they see their adults at home going and voting or talking about it and this gives them a way to be physically involved and then go home and talk about their own election and they get to feel a part of the conversation," says Franey.

There are still spots available if you are wanting to sign your child up. Camp starts at 9 a.m., with pick-up between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. They must be in kindergarten through 5th grade. To learn more click here.

