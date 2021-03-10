Lexington church collects supplies for Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Kentuckians begin the recovery process after last week's historic flooding, a Lexington church will collect and send supplies to those in need through April 1.

The first truckload of cleaning supplies and bottled water collected by Ashland Avenue Baptist Church left Lexington Tuesday morning. The church plans to send supplies each Tuesday through the end of the month, according to Church Administrator Jon Canler.

"We are calling our church family, but not only our church family, our entire community to join us in providing supplies, to be a blessing to those in need," Canler said.

The church has partnered with the Christian Appalachian Project to provide supplies to flood victims in Floyd, Rockcastle, Johnson and surrounding counties.

"We pray that these families are able to be restored to their homes even more quickly as a result of these supplies," he said.

The amount of help Eastern Kentuckians receive in the cleanup process will have an impact on how long that recovery takes, according to Bryan Byrd, Assistant Director of Housing Programs for the Christian Appalachian Project.

"Depending on how many people come and help alongside us it could be quick or it may be weeks," he said. "It's going to take months and, you know, long time periods to get folks back to normal again, back to pre-flood conditions," Byrd said.

The Christian Appalachian Project will continue to collect and distribute supplies as well as offer volunteer opportunities for those who wish to help with the recovery effort.

Donations can made online at www.christianapp.org/flood2021 or dropped off at the Ashland Avenue Baptist Church, 483 W. Reyonolds Road in Lexington.

How to get in touch with CAP: