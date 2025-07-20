Lexington church holds service one week after deadly shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Richmond Road Baptist Church reopened its doors Sunday for the first time since a gunman killed two people and injured two others there on July 13.

The church held its regular 11 a.m. service, marking a somber return to worship after the June 13 shooting that claimed the lives of 72-year-old Beverly Gumm and 34-year-old Christina Combs.

"I'm still pretty much numb, kind of in shock, it feels like a bad dream, unfortunately it's not," said Rachael Barnes, who lost both her mother and sister in the shooting.

The church's pastor, Jerry Gumm, who is Beverly's husband, was also shot and suffered serious injuries. Randy Combs, Christina's husband, was injured as well and remains hospitalized.

The shooter, identified as Guy House, had first shot Kentucky State Police Trooper Jude Remilien at the Lexington Airport before coming to the church. House was later shot and killed by police.

"We're all just trying to stick together and help each other," Barnes said. "My mom had eight children so the seven of us that're still here we're trying to lean on each other's shoulders and just be there and continue to have our faith in god."

On Saturday, the Lexington Police Department released the names of the three officers who shot House. They are currently on leave while the investigation continues.

Trooper Remilien, who was House's first target at the airport, is expected to recover from his injuries.

