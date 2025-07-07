Lexington church steps in to help after fatal gas leak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A tragic gas leak at the Oxford Circle Apartments left one person dead and nearly a dozen others hospitalized early Monday morning.

Emergency responders were first called to the scene around 2 a.m. for a report of a sick person who had met firefighters outside the complex. Lexington Fire says paramedics on scene had no reason believe it was due to carbon monoxide. The patient allegedly met crews outside and the CO monitor did not alert them of a leak.

Firefighters were called back to the apartment complex just a few hours later for reports of an individual unconscious and found several patients at the complex. It was quickly upgraded to a hazmat situation after detecting high levels of carbon monoxide.

"It’s pretty scary to wake up to something like that," said Annette Estes, a resident of the apartments for the past four years.

She recounted the moment she was woken up by someone banging on her door.

"I opened up the door and I see fire trucks, police officers, and a lot of my other neighbors were out," she said. "It was pretty scary."

The rapid response from emergency services led to the evacuation of more than 30 apartments. In total, one resident died and 11 others were taken to the hospital.

Kenneth Menefee, pastor of the Harvest Worship Center located across the street from the complex, opened the church’s doors shortly after hearing about the gas leak.

"When you have a tragedy of this nature, the church needs to be there, one for support and to just open the doors and say come in, be comfortable, somebody cares," he said.

The church provided residents with a safe place to eat and stay cool while emergency services helped them find temporary accommodations.

"The unknown is more fearful than what they have been through because now they don't know when they will be allowed to go back to their apartments," Menefee said.

Investigators are currently working to determine the source of the gas leak. Residents expressed gratitude for the church's assistance during this difficult time.

"They made us feel at home over here," one displaced individual said, while another noted, "It's a blessing to have friends like that."

As the community comes together to support one another, many remain anxious about when they will be able to return to their homes.