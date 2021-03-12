Lexington church taking donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentuckians are continuing to come together for one another as many in the state are still dealing with the flooding aftermath.

Heritage Baptist Church has spent the week collecting food, cases of water, clothing, toiletries, and cleaning supplies. Church organizers say they will be distributed to areas like Irvine, Jackson, and Slade.

"I mean, imagine going to bed one evening and you've got your entire house full of memories and things that are important to you. Then you wake up the next day and it's all gone. So that's why it's important that we are providing anything we can think of to the groups," church member Missy Tharpe said.

Heritage Baptist Church will be collecting donations until Tuesday evening.