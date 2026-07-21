Lexington city offices closing early at 3 p.m. Tuesday due to severe weather forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington city offices that are not involved in weather response will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a severe weather forecast.

Mayor Linda Gorton urges residents to be cautious Tuesday afternoon and evening. The city is prepared to assist residents in the event of strong storms, flash floods, high winds, and hail. Forecasters have said storms may occur during the evening rush hour.

Power outages, trees and limbs down in roadways, and traffic signal issues are possible.

Emergency Management team members have stayed up to date with forecasters and Kentucky Emergency Management to help prepare Lexington's public safety teams. Lexington's first responders are prepared to assist residents.

Streets and Roads, Water Quality, and Traffic Engineering divisions are on call.

Residents can stay up to date on storm information by following Lexington Emergency Management on Facebook at @lexingtonkyem or online at bereadylexington.com.

