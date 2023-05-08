Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Lexington Coffee Week happening May 7-13, $4 featured drinks

lex coffee week.jpg
Lexington Coffee + Tea Week
lex coffee week.jpg
Posted at 12:25 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 12:25:48-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From May 7 through May 13, participating Lexington coffee shops are offering $4 (plus tax) specialty coffee and tea drinks as part of Lexington Coffee (+Tea) Week.

Participating shops:

  • Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
  • Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes
  • Chaotic Good
  • Coffee Times
  • Common Grounds (all three locations)
  • Far Out Espresso
  • Genesis Coffee House + Eatery
  • High On Art & Coffee
  • Java Jukebox
  • Kenwick Table
  • Leestown Coffee House
  • Lusssi Brown Coffee Bar
  • McLeod's Coffee House
  • Nate's Cofee
  • Nate's Coffee Hideaway
  • North Lime Coffee & Donuts (both locations)
  • Old School Coffee
  • The Creature's Cauldron Cafe
  • The Human Bean
  • Third Street Stuff

Full list of coffee and tea drinks.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth