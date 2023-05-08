Lexington Coffee Week happening May 7-13, $4 featured drinks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From May 7 through May 13, participating Lexington coffee shops are offering $4 (plus tax) specialty coffee and tea drinks as part of Lexington Coffee (+Tea) Week.
Participating shops:
- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
- Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes
- Chaotic Good
- Coffee Times
- Common Grounds (all three locations)
- Far Out Espresso
- Genesis Coffee House + Eatery
- High On Art & Coffee
- Java Jukebox
- Kenwick Table
- Leestown Coffee House
- Lusssi Brown Coffee Bar
- McLeod's Coffee House
- Nate's Cofee
- Nate's Coffee Hideaway
- North Lime Coffee & Donuts (both locations)
- Old School Coffee
- The Creature's Cauldron Cafe
- The Human Bean
- Third Street Stuff
Full list of coffee and tea drinks.