Lexington committee advances ordinance targeting street racing and reckless driving exhibitions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Drag racers in Lexington could soon face civil penalties and vehicle impoundment under a proposed ordinance aimed at curbing street racing and other dangerous driving behavior.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council's Social Services and Public Safety Committee unanimously approved the revised ordinance Tuesday, moving it one step closer to consideration by the full council.

The proposal would prohibit street races, whether drivers are competing against one another or against a timer, as well as reckless driving exhibitions such as doughnuts and wheelies.

While street racing is already illegal under Kentucky law, city leaders say the ordinance would provide an additional civil enforcement tool. Under the proposal, a first offense would carry a $1,500 civil penalty. A second offense could result in a 60-day vehicle impoundment and a fine of up to $4,500.

The ordinance is scheduled to go before the full Urban County Council at a Nov. 10 work session. If approved, it could receive a final council vote by December.

The ordinance would take effect July 1, 2027.



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