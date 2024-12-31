Lexington community divulge their New Year's resolutions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's that time of the year again when people pick the resolutions that they want to commit to for the 2025 year.

Research shows that 49% of young adults in America made at least one year resolutions in 2024 compared to 21% of adults 51 and older.

LEX 18 talked to a few people in Lexington who divulged their New Year's resolutions.

"Protect my peace. All about self care, taking care of me just a lot of self reflection this year," Hattie Willoughby said.

"Probably just to get more good grades in school," Lillian Dunn expressed.

Pew research states that only 13% of Americans within the first month don't stick to their resolutions.

The best way to pick a resolution may be to keep it simple and not let the new goal disturb your schedule.