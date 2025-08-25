Lexington community to form human chain for unity event Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — People across Lexington will stand hand in hand Thursday at noon to form a human chain stretching across the community in a brand-new event called Hands Across-Stand Together.

Organizers emphasize this is not a protest, but an event designed to bring people together for one hour of unity. They say it's a celebration of common humanity as opposed to divisiveness.

“The purpose of Hands Across-Stand Together is to bring the community together for a powerful one-hour event to show how residents can join each other — literally and symbolically— to stand for connection, kindness and unity,” said Jeff Rubin, one of the event's organizers. “With so much loneliness, fear and division, we want to emphasize solidarity in what makes us the same as humans, instead of focusing on our differences.”

"We want people who feel like their voices are not being heard, we want them to come and stand so we can provide an opportunity for more dialogue. An opportunity for people to be heard," said Whit Whitaker, president of the Lexington-Fayette NAACP.

The event is happening on an important anniversary — the 62nd anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 March on Washington, where he gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. In Lexington, instead of a march, organizers are calling for people to symbolically stretch their hands across the communities that make up the city.

"There is only one weapon that will conquer darkness, that is light. That is light. There is only one weapon that will conquer hate. That weapon is love," said Father Richard Watson, pastor for Saint Paul Catholic Church.

The event's designated route is from New Circle Road along Versailles Road down to Main Street and then out to Winchester Road. For those who want to participate but are not able to make it to the designated route, organizers encourage individual groups to gather along neighborhood sidewalks, public parks, places of worship, or even in a front yard.

In addition to the gathering at noon, the linking of hands is scheduled at 12:15 p.m. Thursday and then again at 12:45 p.m.