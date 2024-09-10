Lexington company making a name for itself in the sports world

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A company in Lexington is making a name for itself in the sports world, reaching athletes from Kentucky to the NFL.

Tredcal is going all the way with its business of fully customizable football equipment, soccer shin guards, and even volleyball knee pads. The idea came from watching a football game where Tredcal owner Brian Gudalis noticed the knee pads had three lines.

Gudalis wanted to change that.

In 2013, Gudalis started Tredcal, and the business started slowly.

"It was about three or four years that we had it going, and we weren't making any money on it, just losing money on it," said Gudalis. "I have pictures of my credit cards. Literally on a desk asking, do these have any money on them so I can pay someone?"

One of the first athletes to wear Tredcal pads was former University of Kentucky linebacker Bud Dupree. From there, NFL players started to call. Current players who wear the pads are Ja'marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, and many more. "Literally the best players in the world calling you up. It's a pretty neat feeling," Gudalis explained.

Gudalis has lived through the challenges and wants to help others by saying, "Keep pushing forward. It is an absolute grind. It is competitive, and to get where you want to go, you have to do it every day. You cannot take days off."

So the next time you watch a football game on TV and see a player with a Tredcal pad, just know it was made in Kentucky.