Lexington council to discuss banning no-knock warrants during Tuesday session

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An ordinance calling for a ban on no-knock warrants will be discussed Tuesday during a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council committee meeting.

The ordinance, proposed by councilman James Brown, defines a “no-knock warrant” as any arrest or search warrant issued by a judge that does not require officers to knock and announce themselves and their purpose prior to executing the warrant.

Lexington police would be prohibited from seeking or executing these warrants under the proposed ordinance.

If passed, the measure would also establish the following general requirements for executing warrants:

