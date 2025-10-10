Lexington councilman David Sevigny won't seek third term, cites spiritual journey in Spain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington city councilman who helped shape the city's energy and safe streets policies announced Friday he will not seek re-election in 2026.

David Sevigny, who represents the 10th Council District, said he will not run for a third term. His district includes neighborhoods around the University of Kentucky and extends south to the Beaumont area.

The engineer turned tech entrepreneur said he made the decision after hiking the Camino de Santiago in Spain.

"I learned to listen to the quiet voice within that knows when it's time to move forward and when to pause," Sevigny said.

Sevigny will continue serving until his current term ends in December 2026.