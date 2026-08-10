Lexington councilmember addresses proposed ordinance to ban drag racing on Lexington streets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington city councilmember is leading efforts to outlaw drag racing on Lexington streets, with a newly proposed ordinance headed to committee review.

The Lexington Social Services and Public Safety Committee will meet Tuesday to review the proposed ordinance, which would carry civil penalties for street races and reckless driving exhibitions. Law enforcement could impound vehicles and, in some cases, fine owners up to $4,500.

9th District Councilmember Whitney Baxter is spearheading the effort. Although its happening county-wide, Baxter said the issue is particularly prominent in her district.

"Man O'War goes through the middle of my district and we hear a lot of individuals that are concerned," Baxter said.

She said getting meaningful legislation in place is a priority.

"It's very important for us to get something on the books that truly means something to the individuals who are currently breaking the law," Baxter said.

Baxter expressed optimism that the proposed penalties would discourage illegal racing. When asked about public feedback on the proposal, Baxter acknowledged a range of responses.

"The main reason why I wanted to go down this path has to do with constituents reaching out to me, and not just me, but all the council districts have received significant support for something like this. Since the announcement that we're going to hear this ordinance tomorrow, I've had some people reach out that maybe weren't in support of it which is really interesting I need to follow up with some of those individuals and just see what their concerns are," Baxter said.

Despite some opposition, Baxter said she believes community support is strong.

"I think the support will far outweigh any negative support," Baxter said.

Baxter said the ultimate goal of the ordinance is clear: making the city's roads safer.

Through the ordinance, any driver caught participating in any type of drag racing activity (street races and "reckless driving exhibitions") could lose their car for at least 30 days.

As Baxter points out, while several members of the Lexington community have complained about people drag racing on public roads, this proposed ordinance is on the table a few years after a similar ordinance was passed in Louisville.

"Its been a few years now and they have had significant success with their ordinance," she said.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv.

