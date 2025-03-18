Lexington couple launches boutique surrogacy agency to support aspiring parents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The journey to starting a family can vary greatly from person to person, leading one Lexington couple to establish their own surrogacy agency.

Jenna Clarke, a mother of two, has become deeply invested in surrogacy, both as a surrogate mother twice and as a newborn care specialist. This unique perspective inspired her and her husband, Brad, to create The Surrogacy Co., a boutique agency designed to offer prospective parents a personalized and supportive experience.

“There is an incredible amount of trust involved. It's a very emotional process,” Jenna said, highlighting the profound nature of surrogacy for all parties involved.

Her firsthand experience with surrogacy, combined with her professional background, prompted many friends and family members to inquire about the process, ultimately leading to the inception of The Surrogacy Co.

“We decided to start this agency because Kentucky lacks a local, boutique surrogacy option. Many parents here have to rely on larger, national organizations, without access to someone they can trust to guide them through this process,” Jenna said.

Danielle Inversin, a surrogate who has joined The Surrogacy Co., has personal ties to individuals who have faced fertility challenges.

“My husband and I have family and friends who have struggled with fertility, so it has always been something that was on my heart,” she said.

Inversin expressed her satisfaction with the intimate approach of the agency, emphasizing the meaningful relationships formed with Jenna and the personalized support she receives.

“It has been a lot more intimate, building a friendship with Jenna and getting the one-on-one support I need as a surrogate,” Inversin said.

Jenna recognizes that surrogacy is often surrounded by misconceptions and uncertainty. She is committed to educating individuals on what their journey may entail and providing tailored services to meet their specific needs.

“You are in a very vulnerable place. You are very brave for even considering surrogacy. It takes trust and courage to imagine this as a possibility for growing your family,” Jenna said.

She encourages those interested to reach out and seek guidance, emphasizing the importance of having a supportive community throughout the process.

Through The Surrogacy Co., Jenna and her team hope to make a difference in the lives of both intended parents and surrogates while fostering a supportive and empowering environment that helps families realize their dreams of parenthood.

