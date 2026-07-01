Lexington couple married for 69 years survives floodwaters that rose 60 inches in their home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Carol and Danny Angel have lived along Tates Creek Road for decades and have been married for 69 years. When floodwaters began filling their home of 35 years within minutes, the 92-year-old and 97-year-old had no way out.

"He started screaming, 'The water is running in the house,'" Carol said.

With no phone service and no means of escape, Carol feared the worst.

"...I thought, I guess this is, you know, the end of everything," Carol said, fearing she might drown.

The waterline on the side of their house shows how high the flooding reached. Their daughter-in-law measured it at around 60 inches.

Lisa Angel, Carol's daughter-in-law, grew alarmed when she couldn't reach the couple.

"I have a friend that lives just up here in a subdivision and I said, what is Tates Creek like because I can't get a hold of them. And she sent me a video and then that's when I panicked. I'm like, it has to be in their house," Lisa said.

The water stopped just short of a catastrophic level.

"One more foot, it would have got us down in the water, you know, all of us, yeah, me and Danny and the dog," Carol said.

When a break in the rain opened a lane on the road, Lisa rushed to the home.

"I walked in and there she just stood. Like covered and just stood there like, I mean her eyes were like, 'I don't know what to do,'" Lisa said.

Lisa got Carol out first. Danny, who is legally blind, refused to leave initially, but rescue boats later returned and brought him to safety.

The damage left behind is extensive. The couple had a finished basement filled with antiques and other belongings.

"It was horrible. And to look down in your basement and the water is running in, and you don't know what all the stuff. It was finished basement, and I mean, antiques, dishes," Carol said.

Without flood insurance, the Angels are now figuring out what comes next. Carol said she is leaning on her family's encouragement to keep going.

"But we will survive. As my grandson Kendon says, Nanny, you're a tough old bird," Carol said.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv.